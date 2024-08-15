Share

Desirèe Henry on why training is the hardest part of going pro

"Athletes know training is the hardest part." Two-time Olympic medalist Desirèe Henry talks through the hardships and the joys that come with training to be an elite athlete. For more on the journey athletes take to the Olympics, watch our series here at the linked video. #CNBC #Olympics #4x100m ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 06:00:05 GMT