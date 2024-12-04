Support for outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) party has sunk in his second term amid the West African nation’s worst economic crisis in a generation, along with cost-of-living protests and turmoil in its vital cocoa and gold industries.

Indeed, the clamour for change has tipped the presidential and legislative race firmly in favour of opposition leader John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress party, polls show, though voter patience with the political process is running low.