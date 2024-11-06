CNBC Logo
    Does The President Actually Control The U.S. Economy?

    According to a survey by financial services company Empower, 50% of Americans believe that the result of the 2024 Presidential election will directly impact their personal finances. And about 99% of voters say that the economy is at least somewhat important in influencing their vote for the next president, according to Gallup. So how much influence do U.S. presidents actually have on the economy? Chapters: 1:06 Extent of influence 5:49 Presidential power Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Erin Black Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Wed, 06 Nov 2024 17:00:05 GMT

