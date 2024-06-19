Macro Perspective on Business Environment

N’Gunu Tiny, founder of the Media9 group, opened the event by emphasizing a macro approach to Angola’s business environment, particularly the transportation sector’s role in linking to the regional economy. Highlighting Angola’s GDP growth from $14 billion to $70 billion, Tiny stressed the importance of infrastructure developments such as the Lobito Corridor and the new Luanda airport. He noted, “These infrastructures usher the country into a new era of growth, but access to markets remains a significant challenge.”

Investment and Pragmatism

João Afonso Fialho from Vieira de Almeida urged Portugal to enhance its investment support for Angola, moving from rhetoric to action. He praised the U.S. for its pragmatic investment policies, suggesting Europe, and specifically Portugal, should follow suit. “We need to put money behind these programs; it’s time to be pragmatic,” Fialho asserted, highlighting the strategic importance of the Lobito Corridor project and critical minerals.