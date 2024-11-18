Stories abound of how young school children in rural areas across Africa walk long distances to reach their places of learning and of pregnant women who must be carried in wheelbarrows to receive medical attention at clinics in outlying areas. There are also tales of how poor road infrastructure has and continues to hinder the transportation of goods across the region, which, in some areas, become inaccessible during the rainy season.

Congested and inefficient port and harbour infrastructure has also caused inordinate delays to move goods or resulted in ships taking weeks to berth to unload their cargo. Inadequate border infrastructure means transporting people and goods takes longer than it should – a frustrating experience for businesses and individuals. This affects efforts to not only boost intraregional trade and investment but tourism and intraregional travel as well.