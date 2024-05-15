Share
Driving Gauteng’s Automotive Industry
South Africa's automotive industry - one of the country’s largest economic sectors, contributing 4.3 per cent to GDP, marked 100 years of car manufacturing in 2024. This CNBC Africa special spotlights the Automotive Industry Development Centre on their approach towards innovation, diversification and implementing greener technologies in the sector.
Wed, 15 May 2024 14:20:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.