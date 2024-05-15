Markets
Driving Gauteng’s Automotive Industry

South Africa's automotive industry - one of the country’s largest economic sectors, contributing 4.3 per cent to GDP, marked 100 years of car manufacturing in 2024. This CNBC Africa special spotlights the Automotive Industry Development Centre on their approach towards innovation, diversification and implementing greener technologies in the sector.
Wed, 15 May 2024 14:20:04 GMT

