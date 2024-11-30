Share

Drone pilots are in high demand — but what is the job really like?

The commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAC) market is expected to be worth $54.6 billion dollars by 2030, according to drone market research firm Drone Industry Insights. The demand for drone pilots has been growing alongside the overall industry, with a 2018 PwC report saying 650,000 jobs could be associated with widespread drone adoption. From construction and real estate to transportation and defense, UAV operators are in demand across several sectors. CNBC met with three of them: • Kevin Chang is a Senior Drone Pilot for Singapore Inspection and Engineering. He inspects buildings for signs of defects and corrosion. • Tong Cheuk Fung specializes in flying FPVs, or first-person-view unmanned aerial vehicles. This involves flying the drone from a pilot's perspective – and it's much more hands on than conventional drone flying. • Ng Aik Thong has piloted more than 20 rescue missions while serving as the Chief Technology Officer at NACT Engineering. He also specializes in creating drone accessories that modify a drone's capability. Watch the video above for an insight into their day-to-day and learn how they made their career jump over to drones.

Sat, 30 Nov 2024 04:00:22 GMT