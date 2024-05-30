With results in from 10% of polling stations, the ANC’s share of the vote in Wednesday’s election stood at 42.3%, with the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) on 26.3% and the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 8.1%, data from the electoral commission showed.

If the final results were to resemble the early picture, the ANC would be forced to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern – a situation that could lead to unprecedented political volatility in the coming weeks or months.