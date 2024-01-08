Share
EDC: NGX ASI to remain positive in Q1’24
Analysts at EDC Securities expect the Nigerian Exchange All Share Index to remain positive for much of the first quarter of this year as full year earnings should continue to make investors hold on to some of their positions. Solomon Ogene, Portfolio Manager at EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss investors’ sentiments and the outlook for the equities market.
Mon, 08 Jan 2024 14:24:24 GMT
