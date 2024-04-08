Markets
EdTech Monday: Artificial Intelligence in Education

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education has seen an increase in recent years. The rapid development of this new technology is having a major impact on education. In this edition of Edtech Mondays we will talk about the applications and benefits of AI in the education sector, the necessary implementation frameworks, the policy support and also seek to hear from the end users on the impact AI has or would have.
Mon, 08 Apr 2024 13:31:57 GMT

