EdTech Monday: Inclusive technology for learners with disability

In Africa, an estimated 93 million children under age 14 live with moderate or severe disabilities, with four in five residing in developing countries, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. Despite these numbers, children with disabilities face significant barriers to education, with the World Bank estimating they are 2.5 times more likely to never attend school. This September, our edition of #EdTechMondays Africa explores how EdTech solutions can bridge the education gap for learners with disabilities.
Mon, 02 Sep 2024 12:04:27 GMT

