Egypt’s Sisi will pay his first visit to Turkey as President

Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will pay his first visit to Turkey as president, as ties warm between the two countries after more than a decade of hostilities. CNBC's Emma Graham looks at potential sectors of collaboration between the two countries and how their trade relationship could grow. El-Sisi is expected to visit Turkey on September 4. The countries are working toward bilateral trade worth $15 billion in the next five years. Energy collaboration will be a key focus, due to Egypt's role as a regular supplier of LNG to Turkey. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 14:00:33 GMT