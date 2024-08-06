Still, some caution remained, with investors pricing in an 80% chance of a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September, down from 86% on Monday. Policy easing in the U.S. typically benefits emerging market stocks and currencies.

“Large stock market movements often mean that investors are looking for answers to one or more questions, so even if the day looks like the situation is improving, it is best to assume that it will continue to be nervous for some time to come,” Marcus Widén, economist at SEB said.