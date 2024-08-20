The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa. At least one person in Sweden has been confirmed with the infection, marking the first time the new variant has been seen outside of Africa.

Emergent’s ACAM2000 vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve its application for use against the virus.