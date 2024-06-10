The MSCI EM equities index .MSCIEF and the currencies gauge .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.3% each after last week’s gains. The Chinese stock market was shut due to a public holiday.

At the top of investors’ radar is the Fed’s rate decision due on Wednesday, with a slew of inflation reports throughout the week further shaping the outlook for policy after last week’s hot jobs data pointed to a robust U.S. economy.