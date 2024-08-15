This year’s report not only highlights the progress made but also sets a hopeful tone for the future of employment equity in South Africa.

One of the most commendable aspects of the 2023-2024 EE Annual report is its clear demonstration of the positive impact of the Employment Equity Act. The Act’s primary goal is to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination and the implementation of affirmative action measures. This year’s report shows that these measures are bearing fruit, with a notable increase in the representation of designated groups across various occupational levels.