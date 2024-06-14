Share
Equities investors renew interest in banks
The Nigerian equities market is witnessing bargain hunting as investors renew interest in banking stocks. Analysts believe the sentiment will be sustained. Gbolahan Ologunro, Associate; Portfolio Manager at FBNQuest Asset Management, joins CNBC Africa for a review and outlook of the Nigerian equities market.
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 15:01:29 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.