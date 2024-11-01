CNBC Logo
    ESPN Chairman On Cord Cutting And Uncertain Future | Full Interview

    The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 2, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with ESPN Chairman, Jimmy Pitaro, who discussed challenges ahead including cord cutting, talent acquisition, new streaming platform and the future of SportsCenter. Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.cnbc.com/lander?id=sport-newsletter Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:20 ESPN's challenges 5:28 NBA/WNBA media rights deal 7:34 Chairman responsibilities 11:37 ESPN flagship app 16:10 Talent acquisition 21:28 ESPN policies 23:04 Selling ESPN? 27:14 Media owning sport leagues 28:50 Future of business 30:07 Regional media rights 32:30 Women's sports 34:19 Sports betting Reporter: Alex Sherman Senior Field Producer: Jessica Golden Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera and Audio by: Shawn Baldwin, Erin Black Edited by: Tim Hurt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 01 Nov 2024 16:00:08 GMT

