In December, East Africa’s most populous country, struggling with high inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, became the third on the continent in as many years to default on its debt.

Sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that Ethiopia was seeking to borrow around $3.5 billion under a reform programme with the IMF, while a Western diplomat said it was also trying to secure $3.5 billion in budget support from the World Bank and find another $3.5 billion in savings through debt restructuring.