The central bank allowed the birr to float freely on Monday, fulfilling a key condition to secure financial support from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, and to put the nation’s long-delayed debt restructuring back on track.

The birr has since then lost 31.5% against the dollar, to trade at 83.94 per greenback, the country’s biggest lender, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, said on Friday, and some economic analysts and commentators have voiced concern that inflation could surge.