A sustained rise in crude prices would lift energy, transportation and manufacturing costs and threaten to unwind some of the recent falls in global inflation, just as major central banks are expected to begin cutting interest rates.

On Thursday, the benchmark Brent crude futures market structure hit its most bullish since October. The premium of the first-month contract to the six-month contract LCOc1-LCOc7 reached $4.34 a barrel. This structure, called backwardation, indicates a perception of tight prompt supply.