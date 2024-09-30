Cape Town, South Africa – September 30, 2024 – Counder, the tech-enabled corporate finance firm connecting Africa’s untapped investment & operating potential with global capital, announces its flagship Counder Conference 2025, set to take place on January 29th and 30th, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Under the tagline “Trusted Connections in Cape Town. Investing in Africa & Around the Globe,” this exclusive two-day event will bring together global family offices, institutional investors, and regional experts to explore actionable investment opportunities across key growth sectors in Africa and beyond.
“Counder Conference represents a crucial interface between Africa’s fantastic potential and global capital,” said Michel Weiss, CEO of Counder. “We believe that real change happens face-to-face, which is why we’re bringing together global family offices, institutional investors, and top experts in Cape Town’s world-class setting. It’s here, through personal connections and shared experiences, that we’re facilitating investments and shifting perceptions about Cape Town & the African continent as a base for business development.”
The conference offers an immersive experience for investors through carefully curated elements:
1. Focused topical sessions and sector discussions led by proven deal-makers
2. Networking opportunities, including a welcome hike and roundtable discussions
3. Deep-dive information sessions on key African sectors:
– Consumer, Retail & Manufacturing
– Real Estate, Hospitality & Tourism
– Technology, Startups & VC
4. A global information session in the technology & startup sector, presented by Host Partner Carlsquare
Carlsquare, a leading European M&A investment bank, joins as the host partner, further elevating the conference’s profile and affirming Africa’s growing prominence in global investment. The “Carlsquare Global Tech Tour” session will internationalize the scope of technology investments in Africa, offering in-depth insights on global technology investment developments and deals.
Additionally, partners from the international private & public sector will be joining in to support Counder Conference and its mission. They will be announced over the coming months.
On the media side, leading business news provider CNBC Africa is on board as Lead Media Partner of the conference.
Counder, headquartered in Cape Town with a presence in Lagos, Dublin, Düsseldorf, and Dubai, brings together over 150 years of combined cross-continental deal-making expertise. The company’s unique ecosystem includes 15+ partner shareholders and 15+ sector-specific experts, providing exclusive access to vetted deals and invaluable market insights.
For more information about Counder Conference 2025 or to register, please visit https://counder.com/conference/.
About Counder:
Counder is a tech-enabled corporate finance firm that leverages deep sector knowledge, global connections, and cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional investment opportunities across Africa and beyond. Based in Cape Town, Counder represents the future of corporate finance: globally connected, offering unique investor experiences, and committed to driving sustainable growth in emerging markets.