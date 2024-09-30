Under the tagline “Trusted Connections in Cape Town. Investing in Africa & Around the Globe,” this exclusive two-day event will bring together global family offices, institutional investors, and regional experts to explore actionable investment opportunities across key growth sectors in Africa and beyond.

“Counder Conference represents a crucial interface between Africa’s fantastic potential and global capital,” said Michel Weiss, CEO of Counder. “We believe that real change happens face-to-face, which is why we’re bringing together global family offices, institutional investors, and top experts in Cape Town’s world-class setting. It’s here, through personal connections and shared experiences, that we’re facilitating investments and shifting perceptions about Cape Town & the African continent as a base for business development.”