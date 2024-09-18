Share

Exploding pagers target Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria

#CNBC ----- Exploding pagers target militant group Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 9 people and injuring thousands more. ➡️ Hezbollah has called the act an "Israeli aggression," Israel has declined to comment on the blasts ➡️ Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was injured, and the son of a Hezbollah member of parliament was killed in the attack.

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 08:09:42 GMT