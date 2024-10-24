* XI AND MODI: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met just two days after New Delhi announced that it had reached a deal with Beijing to resolve a four-year military stand-off on their Himalayan frontier.

* LOTS OF LEADERS ATTENDED: Putin, who wanted to show that the West’s attempt to isolate Russia over the Ukraine war has failed, was able to attract major leaders such as Xi and Modi, and nearly 20 others including Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended.