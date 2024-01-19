DAVOS24 NEWSLETTER 5

15 January 2024, Switzerland, Davos: A man stands in front of a window with the World Economic Forum logo. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is regarded as one of the most important meeting places for top politicians, top managers and scientists. The program starts on Tuesday. Photo: Hannes P. Albert/dpa (Photo by Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images) New technology, and especially generative artificial intelligence, was a hot topic at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Despite assurances by numerous proponents of AI that this technology will not make redundant the jobs of millions of people, many still seem to fear that it would do exactly that. As day 5, the final day of the 54th Annual Meeting, drew to a close, climate change and what to do about was another matter still left hanging in mid-air. All eyes are now on what will transpire at COP24.

Dollars and cents vs green energy UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his keynote address at the WEF said the world is still not taking climate change seriously enough. He accused some big oil firms of peddling a “big lie” about their role in global warming and warned they should be held accountable. “Some in Big Oil peddled the big lie,” Guterres told the WEF. “We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet,” he said. Dollars and cents economics, specifically investment by the financial powerhouses in the developing world, appears to be a more important issue for now than green energy. Leaders from many African nations are of the opinion that development is a necessary precursor embracing green economics.

A case in point is Rwanda. Barely three decades after the devastating effects of the 1994 genocide, Rwanda is now regarded as the cleanest country in Africa, ready to help resolve the climate change dilemma, mostly thanks to investment, development and the leadership of President Paul Kagame. Africa open for investment Rwanda still seeks investment though, says Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization, Jeanine Munyeshuli. In an interview with CBNC Africa’s Fifi Peters at Davos, she said her government has unveiled a series of initiatives to attract foreign investment. She pointed out that Rwanda’s economy is projected to grow at a rate of 6.2%, one of the highest in the world, and offers vast investment opportunities, especially in the aviation, ICT, tourism and mining sectors. She added that the ease of doing business in Rwanda has improved tremendously.

One of Africa's big oil producers, the Republic of Angola, equally seeks new investment. Angola with its significant oil production, stable politics and low population makes it one of the better investment targets in Africa and the developing world. CNBC Africa's team at the WEF in Davos spoke with Vera Daves de Sousa, Angola's Minister of Finance. She said there are many reasons why investors should be looking favorably at Angola. The country has had a stable and growing economy over the last twenty years.

With an equally impressive projected growth rate of 5.2 percent (7% prior to COVID), Tanzania is seriously seeking new investment. In an interview with CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa in Davos, Tanzanian Vice President, Dr. Philip Mpango, said his government intends to scale up investment in agriculture and is more than willing to enter into partnerships.

Seeking investment begs one big question. Are there still enough investors, specifically those willing to take the on the risks of Africa, as well as green energy?

Yes, says the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of RSS Trade and Investment, Ipeleng Selele. She told the CNBC Africa team in Davos that the group is very Pan-African in its approach and as such offers strategic services to investors and those seeking investment. She emphasized the importance of watching trade patterns in Africa when advising on investment.