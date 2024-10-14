CNBC Logo
    Focus On: AfCFTA: Boosting intra-Africa exports

    Africa's largest free trade bloc, the AfCFTA opens the market to about 1.3 billion people with an estimated combined GDP of 3.4 trillion dollars. The intra-Africa trade accounts for about 16 per cent of Africa's total exports, but it is widely considered that Africa holds the potential to integrate all regions should the ecosystem overcome some trade barriers and infrastructural challenges. The success of AfCFTA does lie with support from the private sector and this Focus On puts the spotlight on this.
    Mon, 14 Oct 2024 07:26:09 GMT

