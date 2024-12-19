CNBC Logo
    Focus On: Africa fintech landscape

    Africa is the world’s fastest-growing fintech market, driven by South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya. With a 32 per cent annual growth rate, the sector is set to reach $65 billion by 2030. This episode of Focus On explores insights on strengthening the continent’s economy through financial inclusion, digital payments and initiatives such as the African Fintech Accelerator Programme. Aida Diarra, Senior Vice-President of Visa Sub-Saharan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
    Thu, 19 Dec 2024 11:18:53 GMT

