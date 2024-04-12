Share
Focus On: Africa’s Tourism Investment Case
A number of developing countries look to tourism as an avenue for economic development. CNBC Africa speaks to Joy Priya Somasundram, Principal: FDI Strategies at the Financial Times and Dianna Martin, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Northern Cape Tourism Authority on how Africa can unlock opportunities for growth in this sector.
Fri, 12 Apr 2024 13:56:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.