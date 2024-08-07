Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On: Africa’s Venture Capital landscape

This episode of Focus On explores South Africa's Venture Capital (VC) sector. According to the Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's 2024 Venture Capital Industry Survey, The country's VC sector is a robust and growing sector with the total capital invested in startups exceeding R3 billion for the first time since 2010 and investment activity increasing by 17.8 per cent compared to the previous year.
Wed, 07 Aug 2024 16:28:01 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top