Focus On: Africa’s Venture Capital landscape

This episode of Focus On explores South Africa's Venture Capital (VC) sector. According to the Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's 2024 Venture Capital Industry Survey, The country's VC sector is a robust and growing sector with the total capital invested in startups exceeding R3 billion for the first time since 2010 and investment activity increasing by 17.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Wed, 07 Aug 2024 16:28:01 GMT