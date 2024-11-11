Share

Focus On: Banking the unbanked in Africa

In this segment of Focus On we look at the potential outcome when two global entities partner up to empower over 40 million network users to boost digital payments and in doing so increase financial inclusion across seven countries in Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa. Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard EEMEA and Aminata Kane, CEO Orange Money Group, Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on this partnership.

Mon, 11 Nov 2024 14:45:13 GMT