Focus On: COP29: Investment opportunities in South Africa

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan gathers world leaders, industry experts and governments to discuss and tackle the impact of climate conditions on global economies. Global stakeholders also use this opportunity to engage on investments needed to fund infrastructure needed to accelerate just transitioning. This Focus On will bring key voices from the South Africa Pavilion.

Thu, 14 Nov 2024 14:49:25 GMT