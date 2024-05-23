Share
Focus On: Djibouti Sovereign Fund and Paix ink $50 million deal
Explore the $50M collaboration between Djibouti Sovereign Fund and Paix in a panel discussion featuring Jean-Andre Gbarssin and Wouter van Hulten. Gain insights into Djibouti's ambition for expanding digital infrastructure, fostering regional development, and bridging connectivity gaps.
Thu, 23 May 2024 16:05:39 GMT
