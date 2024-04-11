Share
Focus On: Expanding Africa’s Tourism Horizon
Tourism, a vital contributor to the economies of many countries around the world, could be a possible solve to Africa's economic challenges. CNBC Africa speaks to Dr Geoffrey Manyara, economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa for more.
Thu, 11 Apr 2024 13:31:49 GMT
