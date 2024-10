Share

Focus On: Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2024

This episode of Focus On - held in Germany - spotlights The Hamburg Sustainability Conference. The event gathered policymakers and business leaders from around the world to discuss efforts towards advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to the UK's Development for Women and Equalities Minister, Anneliese Dodds and World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga for more.

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 16:32:26 GMT