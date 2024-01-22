Share
Focus On Kinshasa Financial Centre: Improving Financial Services
Collaboration, infrastructure and economic growth - three pillars needed to create new jobs in a country that has a 70 per cent youth employment rate, whilst also strengthen international relationships. This Focus On will highlight the new financial complex in the heart of Kinshasa and how the new financial centre will help improve financial services in the DRC.
