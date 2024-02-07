Share
Focus On Mining Indaba: Fostering Sustainability in Mining
This Focus On episode looks at fostering sustainability as well as reducing operational costs within African mining. CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer spoke with Francisco Baudrand, CEO of Enaex Africa, a company that provides explosives needed to execute the blasting process.
Wed, 07 Feb 2024 13:03:19 GMT
