Focus On: Opportunities for Tourism Investment in Gauteng
Tourism leaders from across Africa gathered at the Tourism Investment Forum Africa, held in Cape Town, to explore how tourism can be a key driver towards expanding growth and opportunity in African economies. CNBC Africa spoke Barba Gaogandediwe, Head of Destination Marketing and Communications at Gauteng Tourism on how to leverage Gauteng as a tourism investment destination.
Mon, 15 Apr 2024 08:22:05 GMT
