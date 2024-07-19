Sharing a similarly positive view of the future, Adrian Basson, CEO of Hungry Lion, said Africa’s population is set to quadruple from one billion today to four billion in 2100. “If you ran a fast-food business in Japan, would you want to be operating in a country where the population is set to decline from 120 million to 80 million in the next few decades or would you rather see your customer base grow, as in Africa?” Even though Africans may not have as much discretionary spending, the growth trajectory is in the continent’s favour, he said, especially as most of the population’s growth will be among the working class.

Greater regional integration

On the topic of regional integration, more should be done to spur intra-African trade, which despite the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area in 2019, only accounts for 15% of overall trade in Africa, Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said. “We need to develop a pan-African payment system which will facilitate the movement of goods. It does not make sense to be paying in dollars when businesses can be paying in local currency.”