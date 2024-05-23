Share
Focus On U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2024: Building investor relations
In this Episode of Focus On we delve deeper into the current relationship between Africa and U.S investors and how the AfCFTA plays a role to increase foreign interest in Africa.
Thu, 23 May 2024 07:26:01 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.