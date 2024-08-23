Markets
FOE 2024: Building a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable education ecosystem

In an ever-changing world, education plays a pivotal role in shaping societies, fostering resilience, and promoting equity. This requires collective effort, visionary policies, and a commitment to leaving no one behind. CNBC Africa Senior Anchor, Fifi Peters and her guest address the topic of building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable education ecosystem. This discussion was part of the 10th Future of Education Summit. #FOE2024
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 14:45:02 GMT

