FOE 2024: Partnerships for Impact: Strengthening Collaboration: Highlights Special

Highlights from the Future of Education 2024 panel discussion on Partnerships for Impact. In an interconnected world facing complex challenges, collaborative efforts are essential for driving positive change. This discussion delves into how governments, academia, civil society and the private sector can come together to address pressing global issues, foster innovation, and create sustainable solutions. This panel discussion is moderated by CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa.
Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:04:43 GMT

