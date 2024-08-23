Share

FOE 2024: Sustainable Education Models: Innovative and sustainable approaches to education delivery

The first panel discussion at the 2024 Future of Education Summit put the spotlight on the topic of Sustainable Education Models: Innovative and sustainable approaches to education delivery. We find ourselves at a crossroads — a juncture where tradition meets transformation - and we have to move our focus beyond pedagogy, and extend it to resilience, adaptability, and ecological consciousness. #FOE2024

