Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

FOE 2024: Sustainable Education Models: Innovative and sustainable approaches to education delivery

The first panel discussion at the 2024 Future of Education Summit put the spotlight on the topic of Sustainable Education Models: Innovative and sustainable approaches to education delivery. We find ourselves at a crossroads — a juncture where tradition meets transformation - and we have to move our focus beyond pedagogy, and extend it to resilience, adaptability, and ecological consciousness. #FOE2024
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 14:25:01 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top