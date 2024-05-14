Share
Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit 2024: Highlights Special
The Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit returned to Gaborone, Botswana for its 2024 edition. This annual gathering of innovators and impact-minded young entrepreneurs and leaders convened to inspire the next generation in areas key growth areas. This Highlights special brings key voices from the summit.
Tue, 14 May 2024 12:58:06 GMT
