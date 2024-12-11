The WCAF, now in its third consecutive year, has established itself as a premier platform for fostering meaningful partnerships between governments, private sectors, and civil society. This year’s forum, organised by UK Export Finance in conjunction with DMA, was attended by high-profile government dignitaries from 9 African nations. They were welcomed by the UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, and the UK Minister Services, Small Businesses and Exports, Gareth Thomas and senior UK government officials from various relevant departments.

The UK government’s commitment to strengthening its economic ties with Africa is clear. As an example, we announced a finance deal worth over £60 million of support from British firms to help Cameroon improve vast swathes of land for farming. These sorts of deals are setting the tone for the UK’s vision of a stronger trading relationship with Africa which promotes sustainable, mutual growth which creates jobs and prosperity and improves people’s daily lives, especially for women and for young people.