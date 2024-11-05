Share

Formula One’s race to sustainability

Formula One is trying to tackle its impact on the planet. A report released earlier this year revealed the sport had reduced emissions by 13% since 2018 but, to hit its 2030 net-zero goal, there's much more that still needs to be done. So what innovations are being put in place?

Tue, 05 Nov 2024 19:00:06 GMT