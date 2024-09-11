Multigenerational, family-owned businesses are estimated to contribute between 20% and 30% of South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP). In fact, 60% of JSE-listed entities were either founded by or are still managed by families. Perhaps most notably, family businesses comprise about 70% of all South African companies and employ approximately 60% of the workforce.

These impressive statistics and success stories are not just about entrepreneurs who have identified opportunities but also about their strategic vision, hard work and the transformation of fledgling enterprises into powerhouses. Family-owned businesses, which span all market sectors, including agriculture, agri-processing, manufacturing and logistics, also share other characteristics that contribute to their success.