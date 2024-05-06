AI, particularly generative AI, is receiving a lot of attention, after leaping to the forefront of the wider consciousness during 2023 through apps like ChatGPT. These models are expected to develop to the point where they significantly boost productivity and growth, empower individuals, and address major social challenges. Although MENA’s take up of the tools of the intelligent economy is, like much of the rest of the world, lacking uniformity and a coherent strategy, this hasn’t dampened prospects for parts of the region – growth figures for AI have the potential to reach $320 billion by 2030 – and notably, Saudi Arabia, in March, pledged a $40 billion AI investment fund.

The region is already using AI to address specific problems, including MENA’s rapidly dwindling supply of potable water. Growing water scarcity is a well-documented problem and it is estimated that by 2050, MENA will need an extra 25 billion cubic metres of water annually. This equates to 65 desalination plants the size of the world’s largest, Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al Khair plant. Currently, AI is being used to make the desalination process more cost effective and energy efficient. In time, it is envisaged that AI will better optimize the process, reduce its environmental impact and help detect potential infrastructure vulnerabilities.