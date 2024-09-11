British colonial administrators founded the city in 1909 as a coal mining camp. Coal was extracted and exported through a purpose-built railway line to the coast. Flushed with revenue and job opportunities, Enugu rapidly grew from a sleepy village to a bustling mining and administrative town.

But the coal mining industry in Nigeria collapsed long before the global transition from fossil fuels gathered steam. The discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in the neighbouring Niger Delta region in the late 1950s dealt a fatal blow to Enugu’s coal mining industry. Oil was seen as more lucrative and strategic by the central government, prompting it to gradually divest from the coal industry into oil exploration and production.