Born with a modest background, Pinagare Mogodi was raised by his single mother, Puleng Mogodi, who juggled three jobs to provide for her children. At the same time, his uncle, Ignitius Oupa Mphomane, played a pivotal role as a mentor and father figure, introducing Mogodi to business ethics and the significance of earning respect through hard work.

His uncle’s success, wealth and influence as a businessman contrasted with Mogodi’s humble beginnings, making him feel like a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. This experience left a lasting impression and sparked Mogodi’s desire to pursue more than just financial security — he wanted freedom, respect, and the opportunity to help others.