Future of Education Summit 2024: Technological advances and ethical uses of technology

Technological Advances and Ethical Uses of Technology came to the fore at the 10th Future of Education Summit. CNBC Africa Anchor, Zanele Morrison led a panel discussion on promoting digital literacy, responsible use of technology, and ethical considerations in the digital age, with leaders in the education sector from as far afield as Dubai, Finland, the UK and South Africa. #FOE2024

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 15:23:50 GMT